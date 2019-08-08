Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITKG) shares were down 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 201,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 142,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

About Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG)

Integral Technologies, Inc focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers.

