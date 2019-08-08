Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.03 and last traded at C$23.12, approximately 1,638,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,757,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$29.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$658.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Allan Roberge purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.82 per share, with a total value of C$74,952.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,694.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

