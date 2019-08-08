Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading 7.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.05, 1,018,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 853,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $243.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (down previously from $191.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luca Benatti bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,979,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,428,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

