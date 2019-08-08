International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 400 ($5.23). HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

LON IAG opened at GBX 460.70 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.42. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 413.60 ($5.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88.

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

