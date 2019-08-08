International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $121.67

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.67 and last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 3545659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,115. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

