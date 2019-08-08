Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Trading Down 4.3%

Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

