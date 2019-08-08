Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 636,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,188. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29.

