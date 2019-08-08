Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 299,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 9,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,376. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06.

