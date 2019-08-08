Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.44, approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.