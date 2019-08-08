Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.33, 357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 6.97% of Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.