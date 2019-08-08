Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period.

EWRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

