Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.18, 18,970 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

