Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Lowered by Monroe Bank & Trust MI

Monroe Bank & Trust MI cut its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 4.1% of Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monroe Bank & Trust MI owned 0.52% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 87,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 615.2% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 263,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 226,383 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,477,000.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,550. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40.

