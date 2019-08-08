Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kellogg (K)

Kellogg (NYSE: K) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2019 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Kellogg was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from an impressive top-line performance. In the second quarter of 2019, revenues advanced 3% year over year, driven mainly by consolidation of Multipro. Broad-based organic growth, gains from innovation and expansion in the emerging markets also fueled performance. Organic growth witnessed in the quarter, indicates that the deploy for growth strategy is yielding well. However, Kellogg is struggling with rising input costs, which weighed on the bottom line during the second quarter. Persistent impacts from adverse currency rates are also a concern. Moreover, management’s bottom-line view for 2019 is unimpressive, thanks to divestitures. Nevertheless, these divestitures are likely to boost efficiency and business agility in the long run.”

8/2/2019 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Kellogg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at GMP Securities.

6/25/2019 – Kellogg had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

6/24/2019 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,709,000 after purchasing an additional 311,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 364,719 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.