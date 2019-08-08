Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tc Pipelines (TRP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tc Pipelines (TSE: TRP):

8/7/2019 – Tc Pipelines was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/2/2019 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

7/31/2019 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at GMP Securities from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$63.80. 668,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.44. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of C$47.90 and a 1-year high of C$67.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.79%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

