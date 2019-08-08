Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 157.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,220,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 876,463 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,607.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 515,790 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 23,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.