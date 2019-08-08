InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) received a $31.00 price target from equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

InVitae stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 2,229,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.53. InVitae has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 81.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that InVitae will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $39,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InVitae by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InVitae by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

