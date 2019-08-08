InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

InVitae stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. InVitae has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that InVitae will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $39,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,229 shares of company stock worth $1,701,067. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,987 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,332,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 1,032.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,260 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,374,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 848,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,857,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after acquiring an additional 701,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

