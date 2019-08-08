Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,817 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,327. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,768,038. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

