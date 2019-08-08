Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a $76.00 price target by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $979,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,800.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,210 shares of company stock worth $2,650,844. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 755.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 307,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after buying an additional 211,161 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after buying an additional 134,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

