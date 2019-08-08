IOStoken (IOST) Market Capitalization Hits $332.92 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DragonEX, WazirX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.00 or 0.04622894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, ABCC, CoinBene, DragonEX, Kyber Network, IDAX, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Bitkub, BitMart, Bithumb, HitBTC, Koinex, Cobinhood, WazirX, Kucoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, CoinZest, Hotbit, Coineal, Livecoin, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Upbit, BitMax, DigiFinex and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

