iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 249.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311,043 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $78,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,626,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

