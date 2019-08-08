iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $75.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

