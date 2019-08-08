iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.57. 461,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

