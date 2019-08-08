iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 112,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,374. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96.

