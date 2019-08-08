iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 848,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after buying an additional 830,442 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,312,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,586.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 529,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,545,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.38. 2,167,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,477,775. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

