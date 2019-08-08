iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after buying an additional 317,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $115.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

