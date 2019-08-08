iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. 270,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,509. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

