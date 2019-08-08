iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,182. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $117.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

