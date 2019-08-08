ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) Holdings Lifted by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIDO. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a 1 year low of $456.00 and a 1 year high of $564.41.

