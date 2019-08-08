iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.24

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.24 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 710581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 47,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

