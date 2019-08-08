iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after buying an additional 16,717,160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,415,000. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,064,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after buying an additional 647,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 427,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 422,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.