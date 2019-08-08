J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 11.60%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. J2 Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

JCOM stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 756,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $190,981.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $489,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,353,713.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,912. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 258.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

