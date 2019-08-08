Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

JEF opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

