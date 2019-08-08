Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $47.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

