Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quotient Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quotient in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,676.12% and a negative net margin of 352.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QTNT. BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

QTNT stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $696.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $213,445.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,154.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Hallsworth bought 3,150 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

