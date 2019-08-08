John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $43.91. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 334 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $491.18 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.