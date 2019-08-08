Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock worth $4,879,558. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

