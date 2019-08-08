JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.50 ($0.99). 1,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.33. JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.25 ($1.00).

Get JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.