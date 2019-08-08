JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 345,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,094. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $355.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

