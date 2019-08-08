Jupai (NYSE:JP) Posts Earnings Results

Jupai (NYSE:JP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Jupai had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

JP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 125,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18. Jupai has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupai stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jupai as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jupai from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

