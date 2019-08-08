JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $482.40

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.40 and traded as low as $484.90. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $483.00, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.52.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.