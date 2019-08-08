K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.08 ($23.35).

Shares of SDF opened at €14.23 ($16.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.58. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €14.12 ($16.41) and a fifty-two week high of €22.99 ($26.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

