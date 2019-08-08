K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.22

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.22 and traded as low as $212.02. K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at $212.02, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Business Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 million and a PE ratio of -106.01.

About K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

