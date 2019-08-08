Karatgold Coin (KBC) Price Hits $0.0309

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Coinbe and Coinsuper. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $130.34 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.58 or 0.04629835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00042621 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,211,851,362 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Coinsuper, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

