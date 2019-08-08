KARMA Market Capitalization Hits $688,373.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $688,373.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 9,469,148,945 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,031,186 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

