Kasbah Resources (ASX:KAS) Stock Price Down 10%

Kasbah Resources Ltd. (ASX:KAS) shares were down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 8,550 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Kasbah Resources (ASX:KAS)

Kasbah Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops tin projects. The company's flagship property is the 75% owned Achmmach Tin project located on the western edge of the El Hajeb province in northern Morocco. Kasbah Resources Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

