Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 353,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 1,307.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $124,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423 in the last 90 days.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.