Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,411,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -876.19%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.