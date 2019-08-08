Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $146.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,922,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,419 shares during the period. Tallgrass Energy comprises about 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Tallgrass Energy worth $146,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

